Billie Fowler Jordan
LAKE CHEROKEE — Billie Fowler Jordan, beloved wife of 51 years, mother of 4, trusted teacher, and beloved friend passed away on Friday, January 28th, 2022. After many years of chronic pain, she peacefully passed at UT Health Center in Tyler, TX. Billie Jordan was born April 8, 1949, in Gilmer, TX to Lucille & Billy Jack Fowler. She attended Longview High School and eventually graduated from Stephen F. Austin with a Master’s in Early Childhood Education. It was while at Longview High School she met the love of her life, father of her children, and husband of 51 years, Mike Jordan.
She is preceded in death by 2 of her children, Ashley Ann & Brent Jordan; her mother and father, Billy Jack & Lucille Fowler; her sister, Mary Hopkins; her aunt and uncle, Roy Lee & Brenda Goodson; and best friends, Sarah Maines & Martha Schwartz. One of her final wishes was to be with her precious children, parents, and friends in Heaven.
Billie leaves her husband Mike Jordan of Lake Cherokee; daughter, Welby Anne Jordan of Lake Cherokee; daughter and son-in love, Dr. Whitney & Matt Wilcox of Tyler. She also leaves behind several nieces & nephews; Melissa Jordan of Lake Cherokee, Matt & Leigh Jordan of Katy, Stephen, Lacie & West Schwartz of Harleton, David Schwartz of San Angelo, Shellie & Matt Maines of Gladewater, Melissa Maines of Kilgore, Chris & Amy Hopkins of Marshall, and Brian & Brooke Hopkins of Longview. She leaves several beloved cousins, Tamara Goodson, Leigh, Zach, and Brody Klotz all of Frisco and Matt, Taylor, Birdie, Remi, and Maple Taylor of Farmersville.
Mike and Billie were a team from the start, they met when she was just 16. They held together through the death of their children Ashley Ann & Brent in 1986 and helped to form Compassionate Friends of East Texas, a group for parents who have lost a child. Through this group, Billie helped hundreds of families cope with the horrible loss of a child. In the 90’s she had Whitney & Welby, who were the pride of her life. She never went a day without calling or texting to tell them just how much she loved them and how they were her “miracles”; she never missed a moment to brag on them. Her greatest pride was seeing Whitney become a veterinarian and Welby start her Master’s in Counseling.
Billie’s resume and list of involvements reflected a lifetime of loyalty to family, faith, works, and community. She was a member of the Church at Lake Cherokee, Zonta Club, Trinity School of Texas Board of Trustees, and Aggie Moms. The work she enjoyed the most, though, was influencing children’s lives. She was the owner of Jordan Country Day School in Pine Tree for 20 years and teacher & mentor for over 40 (White Oak, Pine Tree, Trinity, & Chrisman). She lived to teach children not only in-class lessons but important life lessons. She believed every single child deserved a chance at a good life and education; she loved each and every one of “her kids”.
Although her Earthly body is no longer with us, we know that her spirit and good works will live on through the seeds of love she so carefully planted in all who knew her. In lieu of flowers please donate to ARC of Longview but if flowers are sent please direct them to Rader’s Funeral Home in Longview, TX.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm and a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 1 pm. Both services will be held at The Church at Lake Cherokee.
Honorary Pallbearers: Stephen Schwartz, David Schwartz, Matt Maines, Adrian Antuna, David Morillo, Armando Sanchez, Jair Morillo, and Chi “Andy” Lee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.