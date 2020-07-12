Billie Jean Arden

Billie Jean was born on November 10, 1931, in Joinerville to Horace B. and Lilliar Maynard. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1950, where she also lived on the campus because here father was the caretaker of the school. Billie married the love of her life, M.L. Arden in 1950. She was a life-long member of Mt. Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Billie worked as daycare worker for Sugar and Spice and Lad and Lassie daycares. She cared for numerous children both in the daycare and privately and they called her ‘Mimi”. When not caring for children she enjoyed painting landscapes and florals, crocheting and working crossword puzzles. Billie enjoyed collecting church cookbooks as well as angel and cat figurines. Her family, especially her children and grandchildren were the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was happiest. Having touched so many lives she will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Arden of Pine Mills, Kevin Arden and his significant other Gretchen Jackson of Kilgore, Lori Rosas and her husband Alejandro of Kilgore; sister, Lillian Lee of Vidor grandchildren, Tammy Selman (Jay), Amye Corrado, Keri Ross (Eddie), Misty Arden (Rob Anderson), Erica Rosas (Jeremy McGlasson), Adam Rosas (Nicole), Jackson Rosas, Garret Rosas; great-grandchildren, Eric Cabrera, Veronica Vasquez, Priscila Torres, Presley Torres, Olivia Corrado, Johnny Corrado, Tori Tozetto, Carli Self, Leila Anderson, Lainee Self, River Williams, Carly Rosas, Avery Rosas, Abram Rosas, Aiden Rosas; great-great-grandchild, Easton Jarrell Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Billie Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband M.L. Arden, sons Lynn Arden, Michael Arden, siblings Homer Maynard, Kenneth Maynard, Vivian Satterwhite, Maudie Williams and Blanch Maynard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 until 4 in the afternoon. Please be aware that face coverings for people 10 and older are required as well as maintaining social distancing. A memorial registry book will be available for signatures.
Memorials may be made in her name to the National Kidney Foundation and the American Heart Assoc.
