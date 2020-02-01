Billie Jo Jacks

Billie Jo, 85, was born on September 24, 1934, in Eagle Lake, Texas to Robert Ashley Walker and Bertha Reling Walker. She joyfully met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 30, 2020. She met her husband, D.A. Jacks, Jr., when she was a young teenager, and often told her children that she loved him at first sight. They married in 1952 and made their home in Longview. Billie Jo was a homemaker, an excellent cook, and an accomplished seamstress.
Family was always Billie Jo’s focus. She supported her four children in many school and extracurricular activities and was just as active in supporting her grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for more than sixty years, and was active in the church’s newborn ministry and Women’s Missionary Union for many years. She also taught ESL classes sponsored by the church. She and D.A. were members of the longest running home Bible study group at First Baptist, which met continuously for almost forty years.
Billie Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, parents, and six older siblings. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Debbie and Allen Barber of Highland Village; Karen and Calvin Grace of Longview; Vicki and Bret Conway of Longview; David and Cindy Jacks of Diana; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Aaron and Destiny Willis of Denton; Kyle Grace of Richardson; Alicia and Mike Quijano of Tyler; Eric Grace of Longview; Lindsey Conway of San Antonio; Preston Jacks of Dallas; Brittany and Jose Martinez of San Antonio; and Nathan Jacks of Nacogdoches; three great-granddaughters, Josie Willis; Lilia and Lara Quijano. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who were more like siblings, and their extended families.
Billie Jo’s family would like to thank Dr. Shayne Skarda and Dr. Candice Dean for their compassionate care for their mother. Billie Jo was very grateful for Buckner Westminster’s staff members, especially the drivers who took her to appointments.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 209 E. South Street, Longview, TX 75601.
