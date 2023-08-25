Billie Joe Dean
GILMER — Memorial services for Billie Joe Dean, 97, of Gilmer, will be held at, 2:30 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Brother Charles Johnson and Eddie Dean officiating.
Bill was born January 5, 1926, in Upshur County, Texas, to Jerry and Maggie Dean, and passed from this life on August 20, 2023, in Tyler, Texas surrounded by his family.
Bill grew up in the Simpsonville area until he joined the Navy in 1942 at the age of 16 and was assigned to the Sea Bees which were Naval Construction Battalions that built seaports, warehouses, landing strips for B-29 bombers, and basically anything that needed to be built. He served until 1946 at which time he came back to Upshur County and married Virginia Bowden, on April 28, 1947, and they were married 76 years until her death on May 4, 2023. He spent the rest of his life living in Gilmer raising a family and working. During the 1950’s he played on a baseball team made up of players from surrounding communities. He was known for his pitching and was voted “Most Valuable Player” during one of the seasons. Bill worked at Dean Lumber Company for many years, and also owned and operated heavy equipment. He was a good father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He was witty and had a great sense of humor. He was also known for his skills to win at checkers and playing dominos, especially 42. Bill could stir up an outstanding pot of chili. He was a lifelong member of Gilmer Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Billy Ray Dean (Brenda) of Tyler; daughter, Ginger Cargal of Gilmer; grandchildren, Michael Dean Gage (Brandie) of Gilmer; Rebekah Brown of Overland Park, Kansas, Eric Dean of Longview, Luke Dean (Katie) of Whitehouse, Liz Couch (Randy) of Kilgore, Sarah Smith (Russell) of Canton, and Wesley Cargal (Amber) of Gilmer; great-grandchildren, Dutch Dean Gage, Caleb Brown, Hannah Brown, Abbie Brown, Mahri Dean, Paisley Dean, Charlotte Dean, Jex Dean, Norah Dean, Elliott Dean, Lauren Couch, Brooke Couch, Riley Smith, Reagan Smith, and Desiree Pierce; and great-great-grandchild, Bohdi Allen Pierce.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Maggie Dean; his wife, Virginia Bowden Dean; son, Terry Joe Dean; son-in-law, James Cargal; grandson-in-law, Barry Brown; siblings, Ella Mae Harris, Gerald Dean, John Edward Dean, Everett Dean, Winnie Faye Kennedy, Rose Thacker, Margie Mangum, and Jerrianne Thweatt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dean Gage, James Wesley Cargal, Luke Douglas Dean, William Eric Dean, Randy Allen Couch, and Russell David Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Camp Deer Run, 1227 CR 4590 Winnsboro, TX 75494.
