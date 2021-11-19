Billie Rainwater Trout
HOUSTON — Billie Rainwater Trout passed from this earth into the realms of Heaven November 12, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Bille was active in the service of her Lord for most of her life. She was a member of Westbury Baptist Church. She was mother to Richard L. Trout (deceased) (Paula), Karen Trout Lockridge (Steve), grandchildren, Rebecca Woo, Lee Bland, Allison Nixon, John Trout and Tonya Parker, great-grandchildren, Joseph Woo, Benjamin Woo, Judah Woo, Mason Bland, Cameron Bland, Annmarie Nixon, Bailey Guandique, and Mary Emma Parker; along with many beloved nieces, nephews.
It was her greatest honor to be in the Lord’s army and dedicated her life to his glory.
Graveside services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Garden Saturday November 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Friends of Israel Gospel Ministries.
