Billie Ruth Fulmer

She grew up in Jefferson, Marshall, and Dallas and graduated from Crozier Tech High School in Dallas.
Billie was living and working in Shreveport, LA when she met Milton A. Fulmer who was in the Air Force and stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. They were married for 43 years until Milton passed away in 1996. They lived in Longview for many years where Milton worked and retired from Texas Eastman. They were long time members of Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church where Billie was also the church secretary for many years. After retirement she did volunteer work at Longview Regional Medical Center - mostly working in the gift shop.
Billie loved travelling, square dancing, watching Texas Ranger games and spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Milton; and brother Tommy Roberts. Billie is survived by her son Bobby Fulmer; daughter Patricia Fulmer; son David Fulmer and wife Jackie; grandson Cory Fulmer and wife Brianna; grandson David Ryan Fulmer and wife Emma; great-grandchildren Jacob (Jake) Fulmer, Barrett Fulmer, and Samantha Fulmer; nephew Rob Roberts and wife Stefany and sons Jake and Cole; nephew Brian Roberts and son Paxton.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Texas Home Health Hospice for their help and excellent care during the last weeks. Also the many friends that have supported us during Billie’s illness the last few years with their visits, cards, flowers, phone calls, food and prayers.
For those who desire, memorials can be made to The Ministry Church - Africa Missions. P.O. Box 9880 Longview, TX 75608. This mission work supports education and feeding programs along with the gospel for orphans, widows, elderly and very poor in Malawi, Africa.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3 at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Memorial Gardnes Cemetery located at 5000 W. Harrison Rd. in Longview under the direction of Rader Funeral Home and will be officiated by Pastor Darlene Matthews. The family will have a private visitation time. Those who desire can go to Rader Funeral Home at their convenience to sign the memorial book and have a personal visitation time.
Due to the current health pandemic, masks will be mandatory as well as social distancing of 6 feet or more. Thank you for respecting and following these guidelines.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Flowers can be sent to Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd. Longview, TX 75601.
