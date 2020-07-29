“Her children arise up, and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:28.
Billie Sunshine Ogden, 85, of Longview passed away on July 27, 2020. She is now walking the streets of gold in the presence of God. Billie was born on November 2, 1934 in Haynesville, Louisiana, to BIll and Eva Walker. She was the “Sunshine” of their life.
Billie was a dedicated Mother and Grammy first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had an outgoing personality and always made people around her feel comfortable and important. She made friends everywhere she went, never meeting a stranger.
Mrs. Ogden grew up in Haynesville graduating from Haynesville High School. She graduated from Northwestern University in Natchitoches, Louisiana with a business degree. Billie was the first “Miss Potpourri” at Northwestern University. She obtained two Masters Degrees, from Commerce University and University of Texas at Tyler. She began her education career at Pine Tree ISD. She also taught at White Oak ISD, Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas in Tyler. She began working at Region 7 ESC in Kilgore as a Curriculum Specialist. Her knowledge of curriculum and instruction lead her next to Curriculum Director at West Rusk ISD. After several years there, she returned to Region 7 ESC. Her leadership and people skills led her to a promotion as Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Region 7. Mrs. Ogden ended her education career in 2006 at Region 7 ESC as Executive Deputy Director. During her tenure at Region 7, she was involved in many state-wide initiatives. She also influenced others by mentoring them to become future leaders. This is her legacy as a leader as those leaders continue to impact education today.
Until her health condition made it impossible, Billie was active in the life of the church at First Christian Church in Longview, working with many ministry efforts. She was also a volunteer at Good Shepherd Hospital.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Eva Walker. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband Roger Ogden; daughter, Dr. Lisa Mullins (Billy), Alan Lofton (Renee), daughter Cris Nixon (Leslie); grandson David Alan Lofton; granddaughter China-Brooke Jackson; granddaughter Michelle Lofton; granddaughter Taylor Richardson (Trent); grandson Russell Mullins, granddaughter Courtney Maletic (Paul); great-grandchildren Owen and Troy Jackson, Daniel Alan Lofton, and Tuf Richardson as well as other family members and close friends who loved her dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to those who provided care to Billie the last several months: Texas Home Health Dr. Stacey Holder, Nurses Sheryl Alligood, Tim Crawford, and Alyson Reynolds and Aide Tisha Rushton. .
A private family burial will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens under the direction of Rader Funeral Home and officiated by Dr. Richard Emerson. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview at 1:00 p.m. followed at 2:00 p.m.by a Celebration of Life Service for BIllie Ogden with Dr. Richard Emerson and Reverend David Farmer officiating. In lieu of flowers donations, in memory of Billie Ogden, can be made to Newgate Mission in Longview, First Christian Church, Longview and HeartsWay Hospice in Longview.
