A memorial service for Billie Wright Hale, 91, of Kilgore will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore with Reverend Darwood Galaway and Reverend Ben Bagley officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Mrs. Hale was born on August 4, 1928 in Mexia, Texas to Albert Virgil and Hallie Toten Wright. She passed away on January 9, 2020 in Longview.
Billie was a 1945 graduate of New London High School, where she survived the New London school explosion of 1937. She also attended Kilgore College. Billie retired as assistant vice president at the Citizens Bank where she was employed for 26 years. She was a devoted Christian who loved and cherished her faith, family, and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and the McDavid-McKinley Sunday School Class. Her church family was of utmost importance in her life. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School, and served as chairman of the Faith Promise Committee for several years. She lived the final years of her earthly life with her Arabella of Kilgore family.
She married the love of her life, Floyd Cabell Hale, on December 31, 1951. They spent 58 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Virgil Wright and James Wright, one sister, Maydell Wright, and an infant son James David Hale.
Billie is survived by a son; Joe Cabell Hale and wife Sonya of Kilgore, a daughter Joy Hale Naquin and husband David of Franklin, LA; calling her Gam were her grandchildren, Lyndsey Naquin of Kingwood, TX, Chad Naquin and wife Lauren of Lafeyette, LA, Lani Green of Price, Benny Jones of Hallsville; sister, Bobbie Grace of Jonesboro, GA and sister in law Carol Wright Smith of Spring, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Kilgore or the Hiway 80 Rescue of Longview.
