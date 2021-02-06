Billierae R. Gray
ORLANDO, FL — On January 30, 2021, Billierae Rambo Gray passed away in Orlando, Florida and went to be with our Heavenly Father. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, October 28, 1926, she attributed her wonderful 94 years of life to Jesus, her family, and Blue Bell ice cream.
Billierae, also known as Mama Billie, was the firstborn of Alfreda Lucille Lewis Rambo and Jesse Lee Rambo, and grew up in East Texas. She attended Kilgore College 1943-1945, where she was on the 4th line of the Kilgore College Rangerettes. On July 28, 1945, she married George Everett Gray at Elmira Chapel in Spring Hill, Texas. They moved around several oilfield areas, including: Spring Hill, Forsan, Snyder, and Colorado City, Texas, and Ft. Myers, Florida. Once retired, they made their home in Hallsville, Texas.
After George’s death in 1995, Billierae moved to Longview, Texas and then to Orlando, Florida. She loved living next door to her youngest daughter and family, and enjoyed watching “The Sound of Music” with her grand-dog, Bailey.
Billierae was a godly woman who taught her children about Jesus Christ and Salvation. She was an active member of the churches where she lived, teaching Sunday school for preschoolers and 5th graders. As a young girl, she was a Girl Scout, and later became a Girl Scout leader. She loved getting together with her children, grandkids and great-grandkids whenever possible, and loved big family reunions.
Billierae is survived by her younger sister, Joanne Hankins of Kilgore, Texas, as well as her four children and their families.
Billierae’s eldest daughter: Lynn Gray of Eden, Utah (granddaughter, Wendy Toliver and her husband, Matt; great-grandsons, Miller, Collin and Dawson, of Huntsville, Utah; granddaughter, Kristi Brockman and her husband, Lynn, of Sandy, Utah; and grandson, Kevin Ferguson and his wife, Michelle; great-grandkids, Makayla, Deegan, and Keira, of Denver, Colorado).
Her son: Galen Gray and his wife, Cindy, of Azle, Texas (granddaughter, Paula Graham and her husband, Matthew Parker; and great-granddaughter, Carolina, of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Judi King and her husband, Kenneth; and great-grandsons, Korbin and Oliver, of Mountain View, Arkansas; and grandson, James Gray, of Azle, Texas).
Her daughter: Dana Bishop and her husband, Mark, of Hobbs, New Mexico (grandson, Craig Bishop and his wife, Tiffany; and great-granddaughters, Shelby and Shiloah, of Hobbs, New Mexico; granddaughter, Karin Straus and her husband, Nathan; and great-granddaughters, Lydia, Marina, and Opal, of Carrollton, Texas; and grandson, Alan Bishop and his wife, Jenna, of Arlington, Texas).
Her youngest daughter: Carol Hetrick and her husband, Ken, of Orlando, Florida (grandson, Adam Hetrick and his wife, Kelsey; and great-grandkids Emma Joy and Carter, of Lufkin, Texas; granddaughter, Holly Etchison and her husband, Andrew, of Orlando, Florida; and grandson, Keith Hetrick and his wife, Ally, of Winter Garden, Florida).
Funeral services for Billierae will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service.
Billierae will be interred in the family area of Elmira Chapel Cemetery at Longview, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com.
