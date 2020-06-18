Billy Ace Sasser

Billy, was born May 3, 1935, in Big Sandy. He died Friday at his son’s Ronnie, residence in Longview. He served in the United States Navy.
Viewing Friday, June 19, 3 pm until 8 pm. Family Hour 6 pm until 8 pm, at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. Gladewater.
