Billy Charles Carter died in Panola County in the afternoon of Friday, December 25, 2020 at 92 years of age. Bill was born July 7, 1928 west of Beckville in the beautiful Sand Hills community of Panola County, Texas. He was the only child born to W. H. (Kelly) Carter and Pansy Williams Carter. Mr. Carter graduated from Beckville High School in the class of 1945, graduated from Kilgore Junior College, and then graduated with honors from Sam Houston State University with a degree in Agriculture. Upon graduation Mr. Carter accepted a position teaching Agriculture at San Augustine High School. While in San Augustine, Bill met Dorris Marie Fussell. They were married in 1952 in Panola County. In 1953 he was drafted into the U. S. Army during the Korean War, serving his country stateside at Fort Smith Arkansas. After his military service, he took a position with the Soil Conservation Service out of Upshur County, Texas. In 1959, in order to return to Panola County and pursue cattle operations with his father on the family ranch, west of Beckville, Bill and Dorris purchased and operated a grocery store in Tatum, Texas until 1974. In 1974, the family ranch, located on Caney Creek and Martin Creek, that had been in the Carter family for multiple generations, was acquired by Texas Utilities for construction of Martin Lake and its associated electricity generating plant. In 1974 Mr. Carter then relocated his family in Panola County, west of Carthage, where he resided with his wife, Dorris resided until his death.
Mr. Carter and his wife attended United Methodist Church of Carthage. Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Reverend W. L. Fussell, his brother-in-law Billy Neal Fussell, as well as many of his dear and life-long friends, and extended family members. Bill is survived by his devoted wife Dorris Marie Carter, his beloved daughter Kathrine C. Ripper and her husband Bruce L. Ripper, sister-in-law Hazel McCary Fussell, nephews Billy Neal Fussell ll and John Wesley Fussell, and cherished friends. Honorary pallbearers are Troy Williams of Tatum; Dr. Wayne Kyle of Carthage; Travis Wall of Delray; Billy Neal Fussell II of Diana , John Wesley Fussell of San Antonio, Keith Weaver of Longview, and Robert Kuykendall of Tatum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Carter’s name may be made to the Harmony Hill Cemetery Association (By check mailed to PO Box 975 Tatum, Texas 75691; OR by deposit at Texas Bank of Tatum, OR email clarrys1@yahoo.com for online direct deposit information).
An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com Hawthorn Funeral Home (903-693-3816).
