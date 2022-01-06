Billy Dean Sorrell
KILGORE — Billy Dean Sorrell, 91, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Kilgore. A private family service for Billy Dean Sorrell will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pinecrest cemetery in Troup, Texas at two o’clock in the afternoon with Reverend David Hampton officiating.
He was born on May 18, 1930, in the Bell Community of Cherokee County, near Troup, to Wilton Forrest and Jewel Nadine Lacy Sorrell. After graduating from Troup High School in 1947, at age seventeen he enlisted in the U. S. Army for three years, serving two and one-half years of the enlistment with the Army Security Agency in Frankfurt, Germany. After discharge from the army, he attended Kilgore College for a year before moving to Dallas and becoming employed by the Magnolia Petroleum Co. (now Exxon-Mobil) where he worked for 16 years as an accountant and computer programmer. During this time, he earned Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Southern Methodist University’s evening division.
He also met his future wife, Amelia “Amy” Martinez, who was then a student at Texas State College for Women In Denton. They married in 1955.
He returned to East Texas in 1967 to accept employment at Kilgore College as an instructor in computer science and business. During his 23-year tenure at Kilgore College he was promoted to Chairperson of the Data Processing Department and later to Director of the Business Administration Division. During this time he earned Master of Science and Doctor of Education degrees from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M at Commerce).
Dr. Sorrell also achieved the professional designations of Certified Data Processor, Certified Financial Planner, Registered Investment Representative, and Real Estate Broker during his career. At various times he was involved on a part-time basis in cattle ranching, real estate development, and oil and gas production. After his retirement from Kilgore College in 1990, he was active in counseling other retirees on financial and tax matters. He and his wife, Amy, were also involved with members of the Hispanic community in Kilgore, providing financial counseling, as well as assisting several of them in obtaining citizenship. Dr. Sorrell was a great believer in the value of education and he and his wife established a Bill & Amy Sorrell Scholarship Fund at both First Baptist Church in Kilgore and Kilgore College.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy; an infant son, David Dean Sorrell; a brother, Wayne Frank Sorrell; a sister, Sarah Ann Kilpatrick; and his parents.
He is survived by his son Andy Sorrell his wife Kathleen Sorrell and their son Alex Sorrell of Colleyville; his daughter Cindy Petrofes and her husband Pete Petrofes of Kilgore; and his daughter Lynda Sorrell of Kilgore. He is also survived by grandson Marshall Cole of Lake Cherokee, and grandson Ryan Cole, his wife Alyssa Cole, and their two children Maelyn Cole and Merritt Cole also of Lake Cherokee.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sorrell Scholarship at Kilgore College.
