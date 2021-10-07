Billy F. Freeman
HALLSVILLE — Graveside services for Billy F. Freeman, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Chalk Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 8th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Billy was born on January 17, 1937 in Rusk County, Texas and died on October 4, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.