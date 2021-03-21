Billy George Vaticalos
LONGVIEW — Billy George Vaticalos, a beloved friend to many, passed away March 12, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. A lifelong East Texan, Billy was born in Kilgore on January 30, 1938, minutes ahead of his twin brother, Robert (Bobby), and on the birthday of the then President, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Billy’s father sent a telegram to President Roosevelt, announcing the birth of his two boys, and wishing the President a happy birthday. President Roosevelt responded in kind, sending Billy and his brother a birthday wish from the White House via return telegram.
Billy grew up in both Kilgore and Longview, attending school in both towns, before finally settling in Longview in the early 70s. For the past fifty years he has been one of Longview’s most sought-after hairstylists. His clientele ran the gambit from the most prominent families of East Texas, to Longview’s newcomers. The vast majority of Billy’s clients became friends who he treated as family, hosting them for dinners, baking them cakes for their birthdays, or sitting by their bedside in times of need.
Billy was raised in St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kilgore as well as Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, the latter in which he became most active with his domestic partner, Cleburne McAllister. Billy and Cleburne met in the late 1970’s and were together for the rest of Billy’s fife.
In addition to forming life long friendships, Billy’s other passions including baking, antique cars, and traveling. As he learned the art of baking from his mother and his aunt, Billy’s guests were always drawn into his kitchen by the aroma of freshly baked cakes, pies, and other homemade treats. He was also an antique car enthusiast, especially Packards and Cadillacs, of which he owned several during his lifetime! Members of the National Packard Car Club and The Classic Car Club of America, and a founding member of the Ark-La-Tex Packards Club, he and Cleburne attended classic car conventions and meetings throughout the country, entering their cars in competitions, and winning many awards.
One of the things that will keep Billy in the memories of many, is the movie “BERNIE” In 2012, Billy made his Hollywood debut, being interviewed and recounting with affection his friendship with Marjorie Nugent who in reality was a lady of quality, who died tragically.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Opal Lee Vaughn Vaticalos and George Vasil Vaticalos, sister Elaine Vaticalos Mayo Frederick, aunt Gertrude Marshall, uncle and aunt Tony and Nora Lee Vaticalos, and cousin Billy Wayne Vaticalos.
Billy is survived by his loving partner, Cleburne McAllister, and devoted brother, Robert Vaticalos and Robert’s domestic partner, Donald Schuster. He is further survived by his nephew George Mayo and his children, Brittney Ondreas, Vanessa Ondreas, and Lauren Rivera, and his niece Stephanie Hearne and her husband, Douglass Hearne, Jr. and their children, Baillie Milliken and Dodson Hearne, and cousins Helen Jane Hawkins,Mary Ann Vaticalos, Tony Vaticalos, Angela Vaticalos, and their families.
The family wishes to most graciously thank Billy’s many friends for their loving care and devoted dedication during this time of need. A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at a future date. Please check Rader Funeral Home , Longview, TX for further details.
