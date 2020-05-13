Billy Joe Berry, Sr.
KILGORE — The family cordially invites family and friends to come by and pay their respects to Billy on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.~2:00 p.m. at 1205 Myrtle St. Kilgore, Texas 75662.
Billy Joe Berry, Sr. 68, of Kilgore passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Kilgore.
Billy was born on April 25, 1952 in Gladewater, Texas. Mr. Berry worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Darr Equipment company for many years. He was an avid fisherman and in his spare time he enjoyed wood working projects. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his father, R.L. Berry, Sr.; brothers, David Brian Berry, Roy L Berry, Jr. and Brian Keith Berry.
He is survived by his sons, B.J. Berry, Jr. and wife Tina of Gladewater; Joey Berry and wife Michelle of Peoria, Illinois; mother Mary Jane Kent of Kilgore; sister, Carol Haynes of Kilgore; brother, James Berry and wife Lee Ann of Hallsville; sister-in-law, Linda Berry of Longview; six grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

