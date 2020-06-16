Billy Joe Burks

In 1951, he joined the Air Force during the Korean War where he flew an Underwood at the FEAMCOM headquarters at Tachikawa AFB. He was initially stationed in Japan but was later transferred to the 6405th Air Support Squadron located at 5th Air Force Headquarters near Taegu Korea. On his return trip he crossed the international dateline on February the 13th, 1953, and celebrated two Friday the Thirteenths in the same month!
In 1957, Bill met his wife, Nancy Tuttle Burks. They were married for 63 years, raised 6 children and were blessed with 12 grandchildren and 2 great grand children. He was a life long grocer having worked at Brookshire’s, Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and then owning the White Oak Food Store and Gray’s Food Store before his retirement. He was a licensed Realtor and raised cattle for many years. Bill loved games of chance and thoroughly enjoyed horse-racing, poker, and 42 dominoes. Lastly he was a member of the White Oak Lions Club for over 40 years and was a “card-carrying” Republican.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy Tuttle Burks. His children: Joe Clifton Burks, Debra Duke, Bruce and wife Maribel Burks, Doug Burks, and David and wife Karen Burks, his sister Carol Burks Wright Smith and son-in-law Charles Duke. His grandchildren: Robbie and husband Daniel, Destiny, Clayton, Billy, Jeremy, Jayme, Jodi, Austin, Jessie, Jerry, Miranda, Bethany, and great-grands Hudson and Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Kelly Burks, his brother Jerry Burks and his son-in-law Robert L. Smith.
A graveside service will be held at Old White Oak Cemetery at 10 AM on Wednesday June 17, 2020 with Brother C. Bill Voss officiating. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
