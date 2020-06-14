Billy Joe Morrow
LONE OAK — Graveside services for Billy Joe Morrow, 87, of Lone Oak, are scheduled for 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hooker Ridge Cemetery in Lone Oak.
Mr. Morrow passed away, June 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. Bill was born in Longview, April 17, 1933, to Arch & Birdie Pollick Morrow. He graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1952 and then served two years in the U. S. Army. He attended Kilgore College before going to work at Texas Eastman in Longview. He retired from Eastman after 32 years of service. He also built homes in the Longview and Lake Tawakoni areas. Bill married Wanda Wallace on January 29, 1982. They moved to the Lake Tawakoni/Lone Oak area where he enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to the boats and also, raising and selling livestock.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Wanda Morrow; his stepchildren, Sheran Tadlock and husband Randy, Bubba Stewart and wife Rene, Chris Fisher and husband Ricky and Chuck Stewart and wife Lou Ann; first wife, Laverne Willeford Ingle and their children, Vicki Parker and husband Jeff, Cindy McIntosh and husband Charles, Janie Jordan and husband Tim, Angela Watley and Bill Morrow and wife Jessica; brother, Jim Morrow of Alabama; twenty two grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home, Lone Oak.
