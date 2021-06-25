Billy Joe Young
LONGVIEW — Services honoring the life of Billy Joe Young, known to his family as “Doc”, will be held on June 25th and June 26th, 2021. A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm, a celebration of life service will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 am followed by a graveside service at 12 pm at Crims Chapel Cemetery on Highway 322 outside of Henderson, Texas.
A long-time resident of Longview, Billy entered his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of June 21, 2021 at the age of 88. Billy was born in Henderson, Texas and was one of nine children. Billy enjoyed growing beautiful flowers in his meticulously maintained yard. Many of the yards in the area have starter plants from his trimmings that he willingly gave away as they stopped by to admire his handiwork. He also enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and spending time with his family. He retired from the United State Post Office after 35 years of service as a postal carrier and postal supervisor. He was also a loyal employee of both Safeway and Texas Bank and Trust.
Billy was a devoted Christian family man that married the love of his life Wanda Jo Tate in 1959. Billy and Wanda recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Both Billy and Wanda were faithful members of Mobberly Baptist Church since the mid-1960’s. Billy was preceded in death by his parents John Henry and Bonnie Bell Young, brothers, Jess, Jerry and Johnny Young and sister Lorene Arnold. The family members that will continue to cherish memories of Billy include his wife, Wanda Young, children, Roger Moore from Henderson, Texas, Jana Campbell and her husband Mike Campbell from Longview, Texas and Mandy Hensell and her husband Scott Hensell from Flower Mound, Texas. Billy is also survived by his brothers Mike and wife Judy Young and Jamie and wife Diane Young and sisters Mildred McLain and Elizabeth Rives as well as fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
