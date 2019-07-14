Billy Mack Bolt

Bill was a graduate of Spring Hill High School. He then went on to graduate with a Master’s in Economics from Stephen F. Austin.
While in high school he met his life partner Sherry Lynn McGaha they were married October 10th 1962. They went on to have 3 children Jason Nathaniel James Edward and Adrienne Noelle.
Bill has had a life full of adventure he has been a husband father brother and friend. He taught at LeTourneau University in the LEAP program , as well as teaching dual credits classes at Hallsville ISD. He went on to build a business out of his garage B&B Wood Products. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason just earning his 50 year pin. He is a member of Pathway Church. Bill is survived by wife Sherry Lynn Bolt, Son Jason Bolt,Son James Bolt and wife Joanna, Daughter Adrienne Hebert and husband Chris, Grandchildren : Brittany Morris, Joshua Eastman, Ashly Bolt, Heather Bolt , Daniel Bolt, Robert Bolt and 12 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Pathway Church , 913 W. Loop 281 Longview TX. On Thursday July 18th.
We welcome family and friends to join us for fellowship visitation at 1 PM followed by memorial service at 2PM pastor Marty Straight officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pathway Building Fund.
