Billy Marvin Melton

He is survived by his lovely daughter Charleston Elizabeth Melton of Longview, parents Pat and Billy Melton of Longview, brother and sister in law Brandon and Ashlie Melton of Longview. Billy is also survived by Charleston’s mother, Meredith Motley, of Longview, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He graduated from Longview High School in 1991 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1994. Billy went on to work for MHC Kenworth of Longview, Stemco of Longview, Machinery Auctioneers of San Antonio, and Penn Transport of Shreveport.
Born into a racing family and following in his father’s footsteps, Billy was well known for his involvement in dirt track auto racing across the country in various divisions. He was described by many as one the greatest competitors to ever put on a helmet. He never held a grudge with his competitors and was a hero to many. Billy was dearly loved and admired by so many people. His smile and personality was contagious. When you saw his suspicious grin, you knew he was up to something. Everyone would agree that he definitely lived life to the fullest, and you were guaranteed to be entertained when he was around. The greatest blessing in Billy’s life came in 2015 when his daughter Charleston was born. He loved her with all his heart, and she was absolutely everything to him. As the racing days subsided, all that Billy wanted was to ensure his baby girl would be well taken care of. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances and Al Bagley, Elsie and Ira Melton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, October 1, at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Tx. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Friday, October 2, at Memory Park Cemetery, 2823 E. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX.
In lieu of additional flowers, the family requests donations to support his daughter Charleston.
Billy Melton’s Daughter College and Trust Fundhttps://gf.me/u/y29wzi A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
