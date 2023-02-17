Billy Michael Traylor
LONGVIEW — On December 12, 2022, beloved husband, father and community member, Billy Michael Traylor passed away. He was 78 years old. Billy was born on December 17, 1944 to Charles Norman (Buck) Traylor and Bonnie LaMerle Griffis Traylor. Billy is survived by his wife of 58 years Linda Lawler Traylor, as well as his sons Jeff (wife Cari), Kurt (wife Katie) and Andy (wife Michelle); Grandchildren include: Jordan, Jake, Jaci, Allie, Rylie, Will, Kole, Colton (wife Chelbi), Grayson, and Mia. Great grandchildren: Blakely and Emmy.
Billy Traylor was born and raised in Hughes Springs, Texas. As a student there, he was all-state choir, played trombone in the band, and was on the football and basketball teams. After high school, Billy attended Texarkana Junior College before studying at SFA University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Billy earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from SFA. After college, Billy became an educator in many East Texas schools including: Beckville, Gilmer, Daingerfield, Kilgore College, Union Grove, Harleton, and Caddo Mills. He also led music in several East Texas churches: First Baptist Hughes Springs, Union Grove Baptist Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church White Oak, Calvary Baptist in Gilmer, and Concord Baptist Church. He was well-loved at each place that he was employed.
Billy will be remembered by all as someone who loved life and the people he was surrounded by. He loved to sing and listen to Linda play piano. Throughout his life, he attended every event that his boys participated in, and later in life made it to many of the grandchildren’s events as well. His family was always the joy of his life.
A memorial service for Billy will be held on March 4, 2023 at 2:00 in the afternoon at New Beginnings Church in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.