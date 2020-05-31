Billy Murray Chipman

Billy attended Arlington High School and served in the US Navy from 1948-1953, the US Marines 1953-1955, and the US Marine Reserves until 1958.
Billy and Willie Jean Bell were wed October 27, 1950 in Ft. Worth, Texas. The couple had four children, Janice Kay, Rick Lynn, Howard Kent, and Julia Ann Chipman.
After moving to Longview in 1963, Billy worked for the US Postal Service from which he retired after 34 years. Billy and Jean spent many retirement years as Christian volunteers for various church youth camps.
Billy was a long time Baptist and a member of Greggton First Baptist where he served as deacon, sang in the choir, and served as a greeter.
Throughout his life, Billy enjoyed being in the outdoors deer hunting, fishing on Lake Cherokee, Troop Leader for the Boy Scouts, as well as, taking underprivileged youth on hunting trips.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Jay; parents; sisters, Audrey Myers and Peggy Dennard.
Those celebrating his home going are his wife of nearly 70 years, Willie Jean of Longview; sons, Rickey Chipman (wife Cathy) of Hallsville, and Kent Chipman (wife Cindy) of Hallsville; daughter, Julia Traweek (husband Kenneth) of Sherman; two grandchildren, Jennifer Townes of Hallsville, and Christopher Chipman of Liberty City; one great-grandchild, Kayleigh Pugh of Hallsville; sister, Gwen Burke of Pantigo; brother, Stanley Chipman of Lubbock; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service for Billy M. Chipman will be held at Greggton First Baptist Church, June 6, 2020 at 2:00.
