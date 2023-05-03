Billy R Blakely
HOUSTON — Billy Ralph Blakely, 88, passed away on Thursday April 27, 2023. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Sabine High School where he excelled at athletics. While at Sabine High he met the love of his life, Virginia Lee (Mosley) Blakely, and they enjoyed a lifelong love affair culminating in sixty years of marriage. He attended Kilgore Jr. College from 1951-1953 and was a star football player during his tenure there. Bill continued his football career at Stephen F. Austin College from 1953-1956. He is survived by his son Stephen Blakely; daughter in-law Renee Blakey; grandchildren Chelsea and Brianna Blakely; and great grandchildren Aubrey and Reid Matthews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Interment service at Danville Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 by Pastor Jeff Borgwardt. All arrangements by Jeter Funeral Home, Friendswood Texas.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill’s memory to the Salvation Army, 2732 Cherrybrook Ln, Pasadena Tx 77502 or the Veterans of Foreign Wars, PO Box 2002 Milford, NH 03055-9700.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.