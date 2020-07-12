Billy Ray Howell

Bill was a longtime member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church serving on both the Administration and Session boards throughout his Christian journey. He always looked forward to helping the church men cook breakfast for the congregation following the sunrise Easter service. Bill was the charter president of the Pine Tree Lions Club. He loved the great outdoors and sports. Baseball was his passion and he loved to coach youth baseball. He also loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. It was always an honor to get to play with his group of Larry Carlton (living), Chuck Haynes (deceased), John Williamson (living), and Paul Yowell (deceased). He was lovingly called “Wild Bill” by all that knew him, not because he was wild, but because you knew you were going to have a great time if he was involved. He was a great story teller, had all kind of truthisms, and he had an endless amount of funny jokes. He never missed a game of any of his children, whether it was football, baseball, basketball, or baton twirling. He also followed his grandchildren to every event he possibly could.
Wild Bill was full of humor and wisdom. He was asked at the Golden Anniversary celebration how he managed to stay married so long. He stated “I just do what I’m told”. “Wild Bill” was the ultimate believer in “Faith, Family, and Fun”. He was the ring leader of the off-season Friday night “Washer Tournament” at the corner of Camille and Gilmer Rd. Kept a lot of kids off the streets and out of trouble back in the 70’s & 80’s before moving to Diana.
Billy Ray is survived by children, Andy Howell and wife Bonnie, Allen Howell and wife Holly, Amiee McFarland and husband Lynn; grandchildren Sam McFarland, Mackenzie Perez and husband Robert, Hunter Russell and husband Stephen, Tina Bogenschutz and husband Jared, Amanda Spivey and husband Randall, and David Allen Howell; and ten great grandchildren.
The Howell family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prime Hospice and to all the care givers at Heritage of Longview.
There will be a live stream Celebration of Life service on July 15, 2020 at 10AM. Please follow the link provided by Rader Funeral Home at the web page: www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The First Tee of Piney Woods (Longview) in “Wild Bill’s” memory.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.