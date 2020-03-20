Billy Ray “Pea” Green
GILMER — Graveside service for Mr. Billy Ray “Pea” Green, 80, of Gilmer will be held 2:00 P.M, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer with Mr. D. J. Bulls and Mr. Phil Fowler officiating. No set visitation will be scheduled. Mr. Green passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Gilmer. Bill was born on March 21, 1939 in Gilmer to Arden and Gertrude Beckman Green. He graduated from Gilmer High School and Dallas Institute of Funeral Science. Bill was the former owner and funeral director of Croley Funeral Home and Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home retiring in 1994. He was a member of Gilmer Church of Christ. Mr. Green is survived by his wife, Jackie Green of Gilmer; son, Marty Green of Bedford; daughters and sons-in-law, Whitney Townlin and Jeff of Diana, Patti McDonald and Randy of Caldwell; and stepsister Jo Maberry of Gilmer; grandchildren, Paige Pena, Asheli Berry, Logan Green, Harrison Foster, Chandler McDonald, Will McDonald; great great grandchildren, Connor Foster, Brayden Pena, Paisley Williams and Harper Brown; and Denise Wall of Bedford. Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ellaween Cross, four brothers and two sisters. Family requests memorial donations may be made to Gilmer Church of Christ, 612 Buffalo, Gilmer, Texas 75644 or to the church of your choice.
