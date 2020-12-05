Billy Ray Wortham
GLADEWATER, TEXAS — Billy Ray Wortham was born on December 15, 1938 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Lessie and William Wortham. He passed away peacefully at his home in Gladewater on December 2, 2020.
Billy proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 - 1962. On March 15, 1962 he married Lillian Massingale in Concrete, Washington. Together they raised three children. He retired from Strohs Brewing after many years at the Longview plant.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Lillian Wortham, daughter Ginger Coghlan and husband Michael, son Denny Scott Wortham, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
Billy is preceded in death by his son Kent Ray Wortham and both his parents.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolence may be left at easttexasfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Heartbroken': Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview closes after 28 years
- Terror, hate-crime counts mulled for Tyler trio in Vegas in 2-state rampage
- Hampton, founder of Papacita's Mexican Restaurant in Longview, dies at 87
- Matthew McConaughey calls virtual BINGO game for Texas senior citizens
- Gregg County judge warns of possible new virus-related restrictions
- Longview restaurant aims to reopen in 2021 after September fire
- Veteran-focused business in Longview opens — and survives — during pandemic
- Man shot, killed at 'party event' in Longview
- ‘God has not left us’: Henderson family overwhelmed with support after house fire
- Asian bistro in Longview adjusts, changes plans amid pandemic
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.