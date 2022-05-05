Billy Roy Canfield
LINDALE — A graveside service for Billy Roy Canfield, age 91 of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas. Billy passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home in Lindale surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1930, in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late David Calvin and Terrell Nunn (Copeland) Canfield. Billy has lived in Lindale for the past 19 years and was previously a longtime resident of Jefferson where he was a member of the First Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and after many years of work retired as an independent Timber Contractor. Billy enjoyed restoring and collecting antique cars, hunting, fishing, auctions, and spending time with his beloved family attending family events. He was preceded in death by his son, Joe Glenn Canfield and sister, Davie Jean Richardson. Billy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat Canfield of Lindale; sons, Doug Canfield and wife, Jennifer of Laster, Texas, Randy Keener and wife, Susan of Longview, Texas, and Tony Canfield and wife, Rachel of Van, Texas; daughter, Laura Jones of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Sam Keener, Morgan Canfield and husband, Miller, Madison Canfield, Macartney Canfield and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
