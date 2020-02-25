Billy Tom Smelley

He was a Longview Graduate and served in the United States Army. He was a devoted Christian and member of LaGrone’s Chapel United Methodist Church where he held gospel singings every 4th Sunday and loved to attend area gospel singings. He was a John Deere tractor enthusiast, and an avid fisherman. He worked for Thiokol Corporation in Karnack, Trailmobile in Longview and was a heavy equipment operator, working for his brother for many years, and retired from Sabine Mining Company in Hallsville. After retirement he was a local pea farmer for many years until turning over the business to his grandson in 2013
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Louise, sister Jo Ann Smelley Todd, and brother Mack D. Smelley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jean Smelley whom he married on October 1, 1997, daughter Linda Harley, son John Smelley and his wife Crystal, stepchildren Amy Drennan and her husband Robbie and Jeff Landers and his wife Misty. 15 Grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
A time of Visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral Services will be the next day, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home starting at 2pm with Pastor Tim Lindsey of Valley View Baptist Church of Longview and Pastor James Fleet of Smyrna United Methodist Church of Diana. Interment will follow services at Winterfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
