Billy W. Lindley

Interment will follow at Chalk Hill Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Bill was born June 18, 1936 in Clarendon, AR to Otis L. Lindley and Mable Jenkins Lindley.
He proudly served in the United States ARMY and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Among other things Bill was a very talented musician who loved the art of making music because of the joy that it brought to so many. He played many instruments but was most accomplished on the drum set and bass guitar. Bill was a member of the Wind River Band, and eventually led his own Stillwater Band.
Bill was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all who met him. His one main goal each day was to make at least one person laugh; a skill that he was very well-versed in. He was a man of unshakeable faith, strong morals, and a tenacious spirit. He had a passion for the LORD and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in White Oak Texas.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Otis Lindley, Jr., sister Lorine Lindley Shannon, sister Jackie Lindley Franks, sister Maxine Lindley Cruz, brother Freddie Lindley, daughter Rena Lindley, and grandson Michael Wayne Swaty.
Survivors include the love of his life and dearest companion Betty Fenton, sister JoAnn Hohrine, daughters Terri Pepper, and Laura Lindley, and son Marty Fenton and his wife Annette. Grandchildren Michelle Brock and husband Will, Cody Pepper and wife Kayla, Amber Bontrager and husband Stephen, Ben Swaty, Daniel Pepper and wife Ally, Jonathan Finlayson, Raeghan Marlow and husband Joe, Terri Shea Dennis and husband Clay, Chelsea Gleason, and Jeremy Fenton, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday November 15, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in White Oak.
The family would also like to thank the amazing and compassionate ladies of Texas Home Health for their assistance and hospitality.
Pallbearers will be Cody Pepper, Daniel Pepper, Ben Swaty, Marty Fenton, Junior Morgan, James Hohrine.
