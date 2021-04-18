Billy Wayne Writt

He was born on October 24, 1953 in Longview, TX to Othella (Ingram) Writt. He graduated from Longview High School in 1972. He attended Stephen F. Austin on a track scholarship before leaving early to join the Army. Writt retired as a Sergeant First Class after 20 years of service. After retirement from the Army, Billy put his leadership skills to use as a supervisor for Service Merchandise before running the Job Corps office in Richmond, Virginia. Upon retiring from employment, he moved back to his home state of Texas in 2009.
Billy Writt was a son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, godfather, and friend. Billy’s greatest achievement was being a father to his three sons that he raised with his former wife Vickie Writt (Woodbridge, VA) and a grandfather to Jaxson and Jordyn. His sons are Jayson Writt (St. Petersburg, FL), Jeremy (married to Janice) Writt (Maryville, TN), and Jerrod Writt (Sacramento, CA). Billy is also survived by his nephews Justin, Jon Mychal, Nicholas, Jonathan & Jeffrey (Chark), Delandrick, Josiah, Herman, Anil (Raj), Broddrick (Nelson), and Kade & Kollin (Douglas). His nieces are Jonnece, J. Trinity,Raven, Aisha(Martin), Anju (Cartwright), Brittany (Nelson), and Kendahl (Douglas). He was also godfather to Leah Shoy and Matthew Westman.
He is also survived by his mother, Othella Writt (Longview, TX); sisters: Monica Elaine Chark (Baytown, TX), Jeanne Writt (Longview, TX); brother, Dennis Writt (Longview, TX), as well as two aunts and two uncles. Billy is preceded in death by his sister, Ramona and brother, Jon. He was loved universally by them and a host of other family members.
Billy was a huge sports fan who enjoyed watching his favorite teams: Dallas Cowboys, Boston Celtics, New York Yankees, and Texas Longhorns, as well as the black and white westerns on TV. Hos staying connected with his family and friends. He completed his bucket list of seeing his enduring Dallas Cowboys play in every NFL stadium prior to his death.
Billy was the type of man who never met a stranger. His tenacity to make friends anywhere, anytime and to keep them for life was a special gift for all those who knew him. His wit, sense of humor, knowledge of sports, friendly smile, competitiveness (especially if the Cowboys were involved), caring, compassion and support he gave to this world will never be forgotten by all those he had touch throughout his life.
Special gratitude of friendship to Roger Allen, Gwen Coleman (deceased), Chrystal Slay (deceased), Larry and Carmen Berrier, and Ann Westman. A special thanks to Sergeant Grady and Andrea Tallant and their family for offering Billy a final resting place.
