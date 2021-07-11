Billy Y. Denham, Sr.
SAN ANTONIO — Billy Y. Denham Sr., age 92, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Billy was a long-time employee with Zachry Construction. He was preceded in death by, his parents, Guy and Mary Denham; and his daughter Barbara “Bobbie” Ingels. Billy is survived by his wife, Dorothy J. Denham; sons Billy Y. Denham, Jr. wife Shari, Gordon K. Denham wife Janet, Dennis Denham, wife Mary, Ewell Denham and daughter, Susan O’Neal. The family will receive friends from 6PM to 8PM., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
THURSDAY, JULY 15, 2021
10:00AM
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78232
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
FRIDAY, JULY 16, 2021
3:00PM
ROSEWOOD PARK CEMETERY
1884 FARM TO MARKET ROAD 1844
LONGVIEW, TEXAS 75605
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103 or Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn, Dallas, TX 75219 c/o Donations Processing Manager.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
