Birdie Nell Crowston Easley
KILGORE — Birdie Nell Cowston Easley, 85, of Kilgore, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with kidney disease. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Rev. Joshua Howington officiating. Interment will follow in Hagansport Cemetery in Hagansport, Tx. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 until 7.
Birdie was born on July 26, 1937, in Hagansport to Clarence and Dessie Crowston. During her working years she was employed by various convenience stores and Wal Mart. Birdie enjoyed flower gardening, especially growing roses, scrapbooking, and jewelry making. She also was a collector of salt and pepper shakers. Her collection included over 200 and she knew each and everyone and the story that went with them. Being a true Texan, she loved Dr. Pepper and could always be found with one close to her.
Birdie’s family was the source of her strength. Any time spent with them, was when she was happiest. Birdie loved Facebook and used it to keep up with family and friends. Her love of family was evident in her interest in genealogy. Researching family and sharing it with current family was a favorite thing for her to do.
Birdie was reunited with her parents, son Robert Easley, son-in-law Joe Murphy, brother John Crowston and sister Jean Stevens.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Wayne Easley of Kilgore; children Rhonda Morton (Stroud) of Kilgore, Carla Murphy of Kilgore, John Easley (Dawn) of Kilgore, Mitzi Easley of Gladewater; Grandchildren, Waynell Mount (David) of Kilgore, Misty Sydnor of Tyler, Chris Easley (Chatty) of Kilgore, Shanda Murphy of Indiana, Joe Murphy, Jr. of Illinois, Ruby Hardin (Wesley) of Longview, Robert Murphy of Kilgore, Ben Easley (Samantha) of Kilgore, Alex Wehmeier (Andrew) of Winona; brother, Dale Crowston (Barbara) of Mt. Vernon; great-grandchildren -12; great-great-grandchildren - 3 (one on the way). Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.