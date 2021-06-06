Bj James
BJ James
LONGVIEW — Ms. BJ James was born on October 1, 1935 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Nina Lenhardt and Sam Penix, she was preceded in death by both parents and her grandson Cooper DeSpain. She recieved her Masters Degree in Education. Ms. BJ was Catholic by spiritual affiliation. She is survived by her sister Mary Hansen; her children Trenton DeSpain, Carl Randall Ray and Leslie Griffith and a host of grandchildren. BJ was a professor of English at Kilgore College and was awarded Teacher of the year three times. She was loved by many!

