Blackie Gibbs
LONGVIEW — Blackie Gibbs, 73, returned to his heavenly home on April 23, 2020 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer and diabetes. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Blackie was born to the late Minor and Nobie Mae Gibbs on November 1, 1946, the seventh of eight surviving children. He is the last of the siblings to depart this earthly home and looked forward to reuniting with loved ones who have gone ahead to be with our Lord. He voluntarily served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked as both an oilfield lease operator and a police officer. In retirement, he dutifully served the church and spread the Good News at every opportunity.
Blackie is survived by his wife Brenda; his three sons Denny, Kevin and Jason; his daughters-in-law Stacy and Terri; his grandchildren Levi Stackpole, Jacob Gibbs, Calvin Gibbs, Logan Gibbs and Katie Beth Gibbs; and his great grandson Noah Gibbs.
There will be a memorial service at a later date, to be determined. The family is grateful to all who have supported us during this time, including extended family, brothers and sisters in Christ and caregivers. He passed knowing he was loved and would be missed, but looked forward to seeing us all again someday.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
