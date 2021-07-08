Blake Pearce Stephens
KILGORE — Blake Pearce Stephens, 28, passed away on June 30th, 2021 in Kilgore, Texas. He was born on March 18th, 1993 in Dallas, graduated from Sherman High School in 2011 and attended Grayson Co Community College in Denison.
He was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. Blake attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sherman Tx., where he was mentored by many church members through mission trips, vacation bible schools, small groups and other Church activities. Blake served as an Elder in the church and served as Director of Youth Ministries at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Director of Children and Youth Ministries at Bentwood Trail Presbyterian Church in Dallas Tx and Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, Tx. He spent many summers after graduation at Camp Gilmont as a camp counselor and later served Camp Gilmont as a member of the Board of Directors. Blake was an educator at heart. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. U.R.A.C.O.G.
“Blake was a role model to younger kids as he grew up at Covenant. Those same kids were excited to have him back as their Director of Youth Ministries in 2016-2017. His year of ministry at Covenant was full of worship, mission work, and fellowship for middle school and high school youth. They never missed the chance to say, “Hey Blake.” - Kailey Gray - Covenant Presbyterian Church
“Blake served with distinction as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, Tx for almost 4 years. He led youth and children’s activities, coordinated mission and outreach opportunities and participated and led worship services. Blake’s ministry at First Presbyterian Church was one of love, service, care and grace. He had a huge impact on all those to whom he ministered. He will be greatly missed by all.” - Will Wilson - Pastor - First Presbyterian Church, Kilgore Tx.
A Service to the Witness of the Resurrection for Blake Stephens, 28, of Kilgore will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2pm with Reverend Will Wilson, Reverend Kenny Rigoulot and Reverend Jen Mitchell officiating.
Blake is survived by his parents, Cameron and Jamie Stephens of Sherman; brother, Austin Stephens and fiancée, Kailey Gray of Plano; sister, Cynthia Smith of Denison; grandparents, Nancie Love of Alvarado, Tx, and Tex and Mary Stephens of Ben Wheeler, Tx; five uncles, four aunts, and seven cousins. Don Gordon, Marylyn Branson Keck and many, many others that Blake “adopted” as family. Proceeded in death by “PawPaw” Jimmy Love (Grandfather), Theresa Stephens (Grandmother), Paul Keck (Church Mentor) and “Mimi” Pam Gordon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Gilmont, 6075 State Highway 155 N Gilmer, TX 75644 or the Presbyterian Children’s Home.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview Mall welcomes toy store, other tenants
- Longview Chick-fil-A plans changes to drive-thru, parking
- Hallsville woman arrested in Longview charged with kidnapping
- 'A tragic accident': Longview man gets 1-year suspended sentence in son's shooting death
- Gilmer man killed in wreck north of Longview when pickup hits tree
- Longview man killed in wreck on Eastman Road
- Gregg County judge awards $575K to victims in 2016 Rangerette kidnapping
- Man indicted by Gregg County grand jury for tampering with human corpse
- Bulldogs, Bears top preseason #bEASTTexas Fab 15 poll
- Gregg County law enforcement to receive hazard pay from federal stimulus funds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.