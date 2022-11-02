Blossom Dale Hiles
ORE CITY — Blossom Dale Hiles, 98, of Ore City, Texas passed away on October 24, 2022. Blossom was born in Pine, Texas to Willie and Mary Warrick.
We are so blessed from the Lord to have the best mom anyone could have, she was a devoted and loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a smile on her face. She loved the Lord and her church family. Blossom did a great many things including owning and operating a garage with her husband. She had many hobbies that included, playing Mexican Train dominoes, dancing, watching Texas Rangers Baseball, solving crossword puzzles, playing Pac-Man and being a member of the Gardening Club.
Blossom is survived by her son Tony Hiles and wife Tess of Longview, Texas; daughter, Sarah Walters and husband John of Ore City, Texas; grandchildren, Vanessa Hiles, Daniela Hiles, Victoria Hiles, Taylor Willeford and spouse Drew, Kylie Walters; and great-grandchild, Isla Willeford.
Blossom is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Warrick and Mary Seay Warrick; as well as her beloved husband Alfred Hiles.
Flowers are appreciated, and if you prefer donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Blossom Hiles.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6 to 8 in the evening. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Ten O’clock in the morning at First Baptist Church in Ore City, Texas.
