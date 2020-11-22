Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene Sanders of Longview; daughter, Kristina Sanders of Grand Prairie and her friend Richard Muse of Arlington, Texas; son, Toady Sanders and wife Debra of Midland; sisters, Jenny Hughes of Hobbs, New Mexico, Shirley Curtis and husband Arvis of Eunice, New Mexico and Sally Dean of Eunice, New Mexico; grandchildren, Seth Sanders and wife Halley of Kilgore, Dylan Sanders of Ruston, Louisiana, Jake Pierce and wife Desiree of Kingsland, Georgia and Laura Guzman and husband Luis of Kilgore; great grandchild, Bohdi Pierce and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
Bo Sanders
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Bo Sanders, 70 of Longview, will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Smith and Manny Almanza officiating and will be live streamed @ www.raderfuneralhome.com at 2:00 pm Monday. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 Sunday, November 22 at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Bo passed away on Thursday, November 19 at his residence. Bo was born on February 13, 1950 in Vernon, Texas to the late Jack Sanders and Opal Beatrice Jordan. Mr. Sanders has lived in Kilgore since 1998 and worked as a production superintendent for XTO Energy for many years. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Sanders.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene Sanders of Longview; daughter, Kristina Sanders of Grand Prairie and her friend Richard Muse of Arlington, Texas; son, Toady Sanders and wife Debra of Midland; sisters, Jenny Hughes of Hobbs, New Mexico, Shirley Curtis and husband Arvis of Eunice, New Mexico and Sally Dean of Eunice, New Mexico; grandchildren, Seth Sanders and wife Halley of Kilgore, Dylan Sanders of Ruston, Louisiana, Jake Pierce and wife Desiree of Kingsland, Georgia and Laura Guzman and husband Luis of Kilgore; great grandchild, Bohdi Pierce and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
