Bob Audas
OVERTON — Bob Audas, 82, of Overton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2021, in Overton, Texas. He was born June 4, 1939, in Gilmer, Texas to the late Doug and Mildred Bickerdike Wilson.
Memorial services for Bob Audas will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at London Baptist Church, with the Reverend Randy Sceroler officiating.
Bob graduated from Longview High School. He loved doing yard work, putting together old cars, and enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of London Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and loved them with all of his heart.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Minyard.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Zinnell of Overton; children, Bobby Audas and wife Joyce of West Columbia, TX, Jeff Audas and wife Melissa of Highland Village, TX, Linda Leopold and husband Chance of West Columbia, TX, Chris Wilkins and wife Shelia of Overton, TX, Ross Lassiter of Clute, TX, Melissa Warren of Jones Creek, TX, and Regina Andel of Clute, TX; 16 grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
