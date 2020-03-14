Bob was born on April 25, 1931 in Ponce DeLeon, MO. He was the son of the late Earl and Gladys Melton. Bob served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from Trailmobile after 25 years of employment, later he worked for Lone Star Steel, Rescar and part time maintenance at Grace Baptist Church. He was a member of Forest Home Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Bob was a member of Gideons International for over 46 years and he enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
Mr. Melton is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Melton in Kilgore; daughter, Terri Melton of Ft. Worth; son, Jason Melton of Dallas; brother, Roger Melton and wife Vicki of Spring Hill; sister, Shirley Mitchell of Seneca, MO.; sister-in-law, Pat Melton of Kilgore; special family, Amber Smiley and Chris Munoz and love grandchild Ryker Smiley; special friend and neighbor, Kent Frame and many loved nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don Melton and Max Melton Bob Melton
