KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Bob Melton, 88, of Kilgore will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Reverend Earl W. “Buddy” Duggins and Reverend Don Beebe officiating. Burial will follow at Kilgore Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Mr. Melton passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in a Longview hospital.
Bob was born on April 25, 1931 in Ponce DeLeon, MO. He was the son of the late Earl and Gladys Melton. Bob served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from Trailmobile after 25 years of employment, later he worked for Lone Star Steel, Rescar and part time maintenance at Grace Baptist Church. He was a member of Forest Home Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Bob was a member of Gideons International for over 46 years and he enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
Mr. Melton is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Melton in Kilgore; daughter, Terri Melton of Ft. Worth; son, Jason Melton of Dallas; brother, Roger Melton and wife Vicki of Spring Hill; sister, Shirley Mitchell of Seneca, MO.; sister-in-law, Pat Melton of Kilgore; special family, Amber Smiley and Chris Munoz and love grandchild Ryker Smiley; special friend and neighbor, Kent Frame and many loved nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don Melton and Max Melton Bob Melton

