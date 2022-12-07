Bob Williams
CARTHAGE — Bob Williams, 91, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Carthage. Bobby Joe Williams was born on Feb. 20, 1931, in Wilson, OK to the late Joe and Blanche Howell Williams. He graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 1948 and attended Panola College on a track scholarship. He married Anna Jane Williams on June 17, 1950, in Carthage and she preceded him in death on Apr. 8, 2011, after 60 years together. Bob owned and operated The Carthage Coffee Shop and Joe’s Café beginning in the 1950’s until his retirement in 1995. He was a long-time member of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, the Carthage Noon Lions Club, and Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pansy Joy Mason and brother, Carl Williams.
He is survived by his children, Greg Williams and wife Judy, Sharlet McCallum and husband Art, Terry Williams and wife Martha, and Brad Williams and wife Jill; grandchildren, Shelly Williams, Amanda Goolsby, Chase Williams, Jessica Alexander, Chelcy Endsley, Caroline Carter, Clayton Williams, Brandon Williams, Ann-Marie White, and Joseph Williams; and great-grandchildren, Alayna, Parker, Annastin, Carter, Laney, Camden, Cooper, Jase, Carson, Claire, Corie Jane, Kate, Hailey, Eva, and Lee.
To all of us in the Williams Family, Dad represented strength, courage, wisdom, and hard work. He was sharp and well informed even at an advanced age, a conservative and frugal individual, yet capable of expressing compassion and generosity toward someone in need. He was “Daddy Bob” to those closest to him and that extended beyond the Williams Family. Every day at 1:30 or whenever the lunch crowd died down our family would gather around the lunch table, with Dad at the head, and receive not only a great meal, but a great education on business, finance, politics, oil & gas, ranching or whatever the day’s topic may bring. After retiring, Dad continued to prepare meals at his and mom’s home for family and those who were fortunate enough to be invited to come and eat at Daddy Bob & Nanny’s.
The Williams Family would like to extend a special mention of gratitude to Sandra, Cassandra & Yvonne for the excellent quality of care given to Mr. Bob over the last few years.
A funeral service was be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Freddy Mason officiating. Interment followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery. The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers were Chase Williams, Brandon Williams, Clayton Williams, Carson Carter, Carter Burnett, and Joseph Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Parker Goolsby, Camden Shows, Cooper Shows, Jase Alexander, and Lee White.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Building Fund - 1050 CR 108, Carthage, TX 75633 or Carthage Education Foundation, #1 Bulldog Drive, Carthage, TX 75633.
