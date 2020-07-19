Bobbe Jean Wilson Humphrey was born April 12, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Travis and Lorene Wilson. A year later her twin brothers, Bill and Bud were born. Her father worked in the oil field and the family moved frequently for his job. He was eventually transferred to Kilgore, Texas where they lived for many years. She and her brothers attended Kilgore High School with Jean graduating KHS in 1954. Her class of “54” was very special to her. She continued to attend reunions and special dinners with her class as long as her health would allow. She graduated from Kilgore College in 1956. While at KC, she was a member of the Rangerettes her freshman year and a Lieutenant her sophomore year.
Jean married Buddy Humphrey on Christmas Eve in 1957. They had two children: Michael and Holly. They lived in variety of places while Buddy played football and later coached in various Texas High Schools. They moved to Daingerfield in the early 60’s. While there she went back to school at East Texas State (now Texas A&M Commerce) and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Speech. Then, she began teaching Freshman English.
In 1974, Buddy, Jean, Mike and Holly moved back to Kilgore. Buddy coached at KHS and Jean taught 9th grade English. Her quick wit and funny since of humor made her a favorite to many students.
After Buddy died in 1988, Jean later moved to Daingerfield to be near her daughter and grand children. While living in Daingerfield she was a member of Daingerfield First United Methodist Church. She served as president of the United Methodist Women for 14 years.
Her past times were creating crafts and attending events with her UMW friends at church. She loved going to Kilgore and meeting up with her high school classmates over lunch or dinner. She also loved going to Jefferson. She enjoyed attending the Christmas Tours, boat tours, or any event held. However, her favorite times were enjoying all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She truly loved each one of them.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Humphrey; her parents, Travis and Lorene Wilson; and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Randa Wilson.
She is survived by her loving family: son, Michael Humphrey and family of Dallas; daughter, Holly Johnson and Don of Omaha, TX; her grandchildren, Ryan Hall and Morgan of Odessa, TX, Emily Shaw and Dustin of Lone Star, TX and Duke Humphrey of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Karter and Kylin Shaw of Lone Star, TX and Nathaniel Hall of Odessa, TX.
She is also survived by her brother, Bud Wilson and Pam of Baton Rouge, LA; brother-in-law, Bill Humphrey and Judy of Kilgore; and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Magnolia Hospice. After a fall and surgery, the care she received was exceptional. Finally, we owe a special thank you to Candace Reid for her kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Contribution to her charity of choice, The Methodist Children’s Home in Waco. The website is www.mch.org and the mailing address is 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX. 76708
Please be aware that face coverings for people 10 and older are required as well as maintaining social distancing.
