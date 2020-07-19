Bobbie Cameron
Bobbie Cameron
LONGVIEW — Bobbie Cameron was born on March 8, 1926 in Alto, Oklahoma to Thomas and Dolly Scott, and departed her earthly home on July 14, 2020. Bobbie enjoyed sewing, cooking, and keeping kids. She was affectionately known as “Nanny” to most as she treated everyone she knew like family. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Cameron and Harold Temple; daughter, Glenda Pitman; sons-in-law, Larry Pitman and Joe Jones; and three sisters. She is survived by a daughter, Polly Nichols (Jim) of Hawkins, Texas; grandchildren, Debbie Carter (Ronnie), Kathy West, Bryan Jones, Glen Allen McDuff, and Tammy Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Bobbie’s Life will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Zappa officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.