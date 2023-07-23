Bobbie Dean Miears
WHITE OAK — Bobbie Dean (Kay) Miears, 89 of White Oak, Texas passed away on June 8, 2023. She was born on October 11, 1933, in Hico, Louisiana, to parents, Benjamin Melvin Kay and Willie Williams Kay.
Bobbie lived a life filled with happiness and laughter. She loved camping and fishing at Lake O’ the Pines; sharing new dishes she cooked for family and friends; and shopping for the bold jewelry she loved to wear. She was loved by many, especially the children who played near her home in White Oak.
Bobbie is preceded in death by husband Horace Miears; daughter Lisa Barnett and husband Danny; son-in-law Dee McCorkle; grandson Mikey Miears; and parents Melvin and Willie Kay.
Those left to cherish Bobbie’s memory are children Michael (Budger) Miears, and Kelly McCorkle; grandchildren Tina Pannell and husband Doug, Chelsea Ferguson and husband Jordan, and Jesse McCorkle; great-grandchildren Hailey North and husband John, and Taylor Pannell; great-great-grandson Jaxon North; brother Roland Kay; as well as many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
