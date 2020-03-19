Bobbie Jean Soules
GOLDTHWAITE — Bobbie Jean Soules of Goldthwaite, Tx went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2020 in Longview, Tx after a battle with Alzheimer’s. Bobbie was born December 14, 1927 to Samuel Martin McCasland and Stella Venable McCasland at McGirk, Tx and graduated from Star High School in Star, Tx. She married her high school sweetheart, Ward Glyn Soules, August 10, 1945 in Goldthwaite. Together they followed the oil patch in West Texas and Wyoming. They were longtime residents of Odessa. Later moving to Casper, Bobbie became the Senior Ladies Champion Golfer for the State of Wyoming in 1980, as well as a champion bowler. She was an accomplished artist in oils and watercolors as well as quilting, and stained glass. Moving back to their Mills County roots, they built their home on family land purchased by her grandfather in the 1890’s. She ably managed their ranch for 26 years after the passing of her husband. She loved the outdoors and earned her Master Gardner certification at age 74. As a member and officer of the Goldthwaite Garden Club she consistently won best of show or best of class for her flowers and arrangements. She was a Methodist and faithfully volunteered her talents to the choirs, Sunday School classes, and UMW civic projects of her church wherever she lived.
Bobbie is survived by daughter Glynda Jean Gorrell of San Angelo, son, Sam Soules (Brenda) of Longview; Grandchildren Jay Soules (Andrea) of Allen, Mac Soules (Robyn) of Longview, Stacy (Rick) of San Angelo, Summer Clements (Jarrod) of San Angelo, Ben Gorrell (Kyleigh) of Odessa, sister-in-law Freda Soules Decker of Odessa, as well as nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She moved to Longview at the request of her son in 2015 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s soon after the move. She was a resident at Heartis Memory Care for three years. A special thank you to the Heartis angels who provided loving, compassionate care that was a comfort to her and her family until her passing.
Arrangements are thru Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite, officiated by Pastor John Alsbrooks with interment at Hurst Ranch Cemetery March 21, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.