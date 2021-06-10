Bobbie Jean Tullos Harvill Wooldridge
GLADEWATER — August 28, 1934 - May 20, 2021.
Bobbie Wooldridge, 86, of Gladewater, Texas went to be with the LORD on May 20, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday June 13 at 11:00 am. The service will be at The Longview Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 2800 Airline Rd in Longview, Texas.
Bobbie was born August 28, 1934 in Crockett, Texas to Robert Tullos and Gertrude Hamlin Tullos. Bobbie grew up in East Texas enjoying the company of her four brothers; George, Bob, Bill, and Dee Tullos until marrying Eli Harvill of Forestburg, Texas. While working as a scrub nurse at Wichita Falls State Hospital Bobbie gave birth to daughter Sue, all while helping her husband Eli go through college and build a house in Wichita Falls. After the birth of her son Lewis, she became a “stay at home mom” daily babysitting five children. Two of those children were sons of her husband’s sister Vera, who was also going through college at the time. Bobbie and her family then moved to Vernon, Texas where she continued to care for her nephews on weekends for many years. When her son Lewis started school, Bobbie returned to work at the Vernon State Hospital as an assistant in the occupational and recreational therapy departments, at which She excelled. She had always enjoyed playing games, doing arts & crafts and motivating others with care and compassion. There Bobbie and Vera played on a Volleyball Team in the local Women’s Volleyball League and when her mother-in-law, Lucile, came to live in her home Bobbie and Lucile joined the Church’s Softball Team playing against other women’s church teams. Bobbie enjoyed the outdoors, camping and traveling were wonderful times to her. Bobbie had a “the more, the merrier” personality and without hesitation would include all. Readily jumping in with Eli, Sue, Lewis, Lucile, Vera, and nephews in a double-decker over the cab camper, once traveling from Texas to the Olympic National Park in Washington and another to the Everglades in Florida. Bobbie made life fun for all on each and every trip. Bobbies’ charisma was contagious lifting up and energizing others around her. Anyone that came around was automatically invited to be included in whatever activity was at hand. Bobbie was not a loner. After her children were grown and beginning families of their own Bobbie married Larry Wooldridge who was like-minded. Soon after their marriage both retired and took their active fun-loving motivational lifestyle on the road. Bobbie and Larry traveled coast to coast energizing anyone they encountered along the way until finally settling in at The Bentsen Grove Resort in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas where activities abound. After many golden events filled years there, they waved goodbye to many friends and relocated to East Texas to be closer to family. Larry’s son Tim, daughter-in-law Sheila, and grandson Seth helped build their home in Gladewater. Bobbies’ brothers; Bob, Bill and Dee lived nearby in the Mineola area. After Larry’s passing, they took care of Bobbie in her home there in Gladewater. By this time Bobbie’s health issues prevented the activities-oriented lifestyle she so loved. Her brothers with sister-in-law’s were quick to visit and never failed to lovingly entertain and keep her company. Bobbie began her days singing along to the old Gospel Music that was so dear to her. She cherished each card, call, gift, picture and visit from her children speaking of family often. She faithfully looked forward to God’s eternal Kingdom where the miles of separation that we experience upon this earth will be no more.
Bobbie leaves behind: brothers, Bob Tullos of Alba, TX, Bill Tullos and wife Betty of North Richland Hills, TX, and Dee Tullos and wife Betty of Lindale, TX; daughter, Sue Harvill Roach and husband Brad of Nocona, TX; son, Lewis Harvill and wife Natalie of Lubbock, TX; step sons, Kevin Wooldridge of Berrien Springs, MI; Timothy Wooldridge and wife Sheila of Gladewater, TX; stepdaughter April Amodei of Auburn, NY; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
