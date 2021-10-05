Bobbie “Kathy” Kathleen Vickery
GLADEWATER — Bobbie “Kathy” Pittman Vickery, 76, passed away in her home on October 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, at 4 p.m. at Church of God a Worldwide Association. 24345 CR 3107 Gladewater, TX.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Vickery; daughter, Stacey Greenwood and husband Craig Greenwood; son, Brian Pittman; daughter, Leigh Vickery; and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Paige Greenwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.