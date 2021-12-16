Bobbie Lorine Sanford
TYLER, TEXAS — Bobbie Lorine Hurley Sanford was born on Friday, December 24, 1926 in Durant, Oklahoma, and moved to Longview in 1936. She married Jesse Dean Sanford in 1944 and the union lasted 64 years. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother. Bobbie ascended to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at The Hospice of East Texas.
Bobbie is survived by daughter, Brenda Anderson; son, Rod Sanford and wife, Diane; son, Scott Sanford and wife, Mary; son, David Sanford and wife, Jeanette; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please share the sweetness of life she graciously gave others. Memorials may be given to the church or charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.

