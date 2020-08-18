Bobbie Pond Crocker

Bobbie graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1960 and was proud of being a Pine Tree Pirate. When Bobbie was in the 6th grade she met a young man in her Sunday school class, Kenneth Crocker, whom she later married on January 19, 1963. She was a devoted wife and mother who put her family at the center of her world. She traveled across oceans as her husband fulfilled his career in the USAF, and she enjoyed seeing the sights and wonders of the world. In 1981, when Kenneth retired from the USAF, she returned to Longview.
Bobbie loved children and all throughout her life engaged in hobbies and careers that afforded her the opportunity to help children. One of Bobbie’s proudest accomplishments was being a charter member of New Beginnings Baptist Church where she assisted in the children’s and youth programs for many years. All throughout her life, no matter where her family lived, Bobbie volunteered as children’s Sunday school teacher, scout leader, and served on many committees in the school districts her children were attending. When Bobbie returned to Longview she enjoyed a distinguished career in food service at Spring Hill ISD and retired from SHISD in 1995.
One of Bobbie’s favorite hobbies was her love of games; she could always be found with a video game controller, board game, or deck of cards nearby ready to engage in game play with others. Bobbie was always trying and learning new things. She loved painting, collecting sea shells, growing plants, reading, and traveling. When Bobbie and Kenneth retired, they spent many years traveling across America in their motorhome. Bobbie was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America (LOSNA), a fraternal organization supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 57.6 years Kenneth Crocker; her children Paulette Green (and her husband David Green) of Longview, Texas; her son Michael Crocker (and his wife Emily Crocker) of Bryan, Texas, her granddaughters DeAundra Bowker of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Miranda Herman of Longview, Texas; her great-grandchildren Karina Herman and Aiden Herman; her brother Lloyd Pond of Marshall, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Otho and Lexie Pond, her brother Gerald Pond, and her sister Helen Cole.
Bobbie will be laid to eternal rest on August 18, 2020 at 2pm at Lakeview Funeral Home and Cemetery at 5000 West Harrison Rd., Longview, Texas 75604. Because of pandemic precautions there will not be a chapel service or public viewing; rather her memorial will be at the graveside (please note: temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90’s, and while there will be pavilion shade and cool water available please dress accordingly).
Prior to her passing Bobbie had requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to one of the charities/hospitals she supported in life: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/give.html) and Shiner’s Hospital for Children (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/). Bobbie’s family is grateful to Hospice of East Texas for assisting them in keeping her comfortable in the last days of her life (https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/give/why-donate/).
