Bobbie Smith Bowers
ORE CITY — Funeral services for Bobbie Smith Bowers, 86, of Ore City will be held privately for family members, at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, with Bro. Randel Trull officiating. Burial will be Ore City Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home of Ore City. Viewing will be from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bowers passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home in Ore City, Texas. She was born on November 20, 1933, in Hope, Arkansas, to the late Rena Clark and Charlie Floyd Smith. She was married for 64 years to Wayne Bowers, who preceded her in death on August 7, 2015.
Mrs. Bowers was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Ore City, where she taught Sunday School for 20 years and served on the Hospitality committee for 25 years. She was a member of the Ore City Garden Club and served on the committee to start the July 4th Fun Festival, of which she later served as Grand Marshall. She was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Smith; brother, Huey Smith; and grandson, Eric Haley.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family: sister, Sharon (Dennis) Townsend; son, David (Mary Martha) Bowers; daughter, Becky (Gregg) Fountain; grandchildren, Brittney Haley Cronin, Sonya Haley, Paul Carter, Heather (Bradley) Curry, Lacey Carter, and Holly (Justin) McDowell. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

