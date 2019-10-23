Bobby Benbow

Bobby and Anne were married on June 5, 1954 and were together until her passing in April of 2018. They were lifetime members of the Christian Church attending Central Christian Church in Texarkana and First Christian Church in Longview.
Bobby is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Billy Jack Scribner of Howe, TX; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Bryan and Sherry Benbow of Texarkana, TX, and Dr. Bryce and Tanya Benbow of Dallas, TX; one sister, Marylou Kirby of Austin, TX; seven grandchildren, Meranda Taylor, Cody Scribner, Dr. Andrew Benbow, Kaitlyn Burrow, William Benbow, Ava Benbow, and Caroline Benbow; five greatgrandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Ashley’s Sitters and House Calls for all of their loving care and assistance, especially Ashley Henderson, Dana Craig, Misty Francis, and Faith Akins; along with the personnel at the Retreat at Kenwood, Dierksen Hospice, and Christus St. Michael Health System.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Central Christian Church officiated by Rev. Wes Byas. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of East Funeral Home - Moores Lane. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at East Funeral Home - Moores Lane from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 903 Walnut St., Texarkana, TX 75501 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.