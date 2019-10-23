Bobby Benbow
Bobby Benbow
Bobby went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and with his angel Anne on October 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 16, 1932 in Garfield, AR to Marguerite McCall Benbow and Robert Lafayette Benbow. Bobby grew up in the Rio Grand Valley graduating from Weslaco High School where he excelled in track and football earning scholarships in both. He attended Stephen F. Austin University where he met the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Anne Harris. Bobby graduated in 1955 with degrees in Agricultural Sciences and Education and had a brief stent with the Pittsburg Steelers before suffering a career ending injury. He served with the Texas National Guard while working for the Texas Department of Agriculture and later taking a position as a consultant and cotton seed broker for Charles Roemer at the Scopena Plantation. Bobby then started a 15 year teaching career in agriculture beginning in Queen City, TX, then Overton, TX, Liberty Eylau, and Texas High during which time he also earned a degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University in College Station and a Masters Degree in administration from East Texas State University in Commerce. He then enjoyed a 20 year career as a vocation administrator with the Liberty Eylau, Longview and Kilgore School Systems.
Bobby and Anne were married on June 5, 1954 and were together until her passing in April of 2018. They were lifetime members of the Christian Church attending Central Christian Church in Texarkana and First Christian Church in Longview.
Bobby is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Billy Jack Scribner of Howe, TX; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Bryan and Sherry Benbow of Texarkana, TX, and Dr. Bryce and Tanya Benbow of Dallas, TX; one sister, Marylou Kirby of Austin, TX; seven grandchildren, Meranda Taylor, Cody Scribner, Dr. Andrew Benbow, Kaitlyn Burrow, William Benbow, Ava Benbow, and Caroline Benbow; five greatgrandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Ashley’s Sitters and House Calls for all of their loving care and assistance, especially Ashley Henderson, Dana Craig, Misty Francis, and Faith Akins; along with the personnel at the Retreat at Kenwood, Dierksen Hospice, and Christus St. Michael Health System.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Central Christian Church officiated by Rev. Wes Byas. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of East Funeral Home - Moores Lane. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at East Funeral Home - Moores Lane from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 903 Walnut St., Texarkana, TX 75501 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhomes.com.

